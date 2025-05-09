Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Fallen Jawan: Maharashtra Leaders Condole Loss

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lamented the loss of Army jawan Sachin Wananje, who died in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders offered condolences on social media, highlighting Wananje's bravery and assuring support for his grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed their condolences on the passing of Army jawan Sachin Wananje.

Wananje, a resident of Tamlur village in the Nanded district, tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fadnavis and Pawar commemorated Wananje's courage on social media, pledging support to his family during this tragic time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

