Tributes Pour In for Fallen Jawan: Maharashtra Leaders Condole Loss

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed their condolences on the passing of Army jawan Sachin Wananje.

Wananje, a resident of Tamlur village in the Nanded district, tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fadnavis and Pawar commemorated Wananje's courage on social media, pledging support to his family during this tragic time.

(With inputs from agencies.)