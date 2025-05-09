Tributes Pour In for Fallen Jawan: Maharashtra Leaders Condole Loss
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lamented the loss of Army jawan Sachin Wananje, who died in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders offered condolences on social media, highlighting Wananje's bravery and assuring support for his grieving family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed their condolences on the passing of Army jawan Sachin Wananje.
Wananje, a resident of Tamlur village in the Nanded district, tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir.
Fadnavis and Pawar commemorated Wananje's courage on social media, pledging support to his family during this tragic time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Destruction in Jammu and Kashmir: Explosives Turned Homes of Terrorists to Rubble
Indian Army Pays Tribute Amidst Escalating Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Security Tensions Surge in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Fierce Gunfights
Bandipora Gunfight: Security Personnel Injured Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Lashkar-e-Taiba Associate Neutralized Amid Ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Encounter