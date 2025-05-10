Controversy Erupts Over Firing of Library's Trailblazer

In a controversial move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, primarily due to her focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, according to an announcement from the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the Trump administration felt Hayden's efforts weren't aligned with American taxpayers' interests, citing her diversity commitments and inclusion of certain children's books as problematic. "The president exercised his rightful authority to remove her," Leavitt commented during a Friday press briefing.

Appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016, Hayden's departure has sparked backlash from Congressional Democrats, condemning it as Trump's purge against public servants who oppose him. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer labeled the firing as an attack on democratic safeguards, while Democrat Hakeem Jeffries demanded accountability for what he sees as an undue assault on America's values.

(With inputs from agencies.)