Tensions Escalate as Newark Mayor Arrested at Immigration Detention Center Visit

In a dramatic turn of events in Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at a federal immigration detention center on Friday during a visit by three U.S. lawmakers. The incident occurred at Delaney Hall, a privately run facility, as tensions flared during an unannounced inspection by the lawmakers.

According to officials, Mayor Baraka was detained by ICE agents after allegedly committing trespass despite several warnings to vacate the premises. The scuffle also involved U.S. Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Robert Menendez Jr., who were reportedly "shoved around," though no injuries were reported.

The lawmakers visited the facility as part of their congressional oversight duties; however, the Department of Homeland Security described the incident as a dangerous political stunt. While Baraka remains in custody, the lawmakers were eventually permitted entry to the facility, departing three hours later.

