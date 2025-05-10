G7 Urges Peace: Immediate India-Pakistan De-escalation Needed
The G7 nations have called upon India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint and immediately de-escalate their military conflict. Emphasizing the threat to regional stability, the G7 urged both countries to engage in direct dialogue for a peaceful resolution, following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 07:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Group of Seven (G7) nations has issued a call for immediate de-escalation between India and Pakistan, urging the nuclear-armed neighbors to pursue dialogue to resolve their ongoing military tensions.
This appeal takes place amidst rising hostilities, which the G7 highlighted as posing a dire threat to regional stability and the safety of civilians.
With a sharp condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the G7's foreign ministers advocated for cool-headed restraint and diplomacy to prevent further military escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement