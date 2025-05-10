Unidentified Projectile Shakes Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
A mysterious projectile struck a residential area in Jalandhar's Kanganiwal village, Punjab, amid ongoing India-Pakistan military tensions. The incident resulted in injuries to a migrant laborer and damaged several houses. Similar explosion-like sounds were reported in other Punjab districts and Haryana's Sirsa.
An unidentified projectile landed in a residential area of Kanganiwal village in Punjab's Jalandhar district early Saturday, escalating concerns amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan. Local authorities reported injuries to a migrant laborer and damage to several houses.
Residents narrated the terrifying ordeal, with shattered windows and smoke filling the area. A resident described seeing a red-colored light moments before a loud explosion, an event that forced many villagers to flee their homes in panic.
Simultaneously, explosion-like sounds were reported in other Punjab districts and Haryana's Sirsa, correlating with a fresh wave of drone attacks launched by Pakistan targeting 26 locations across India. These tensions soared after Indian forces targeted terror launchpads in Pakistan following recent attacks linked to cross-border activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
