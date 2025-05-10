India's Strategic Abstention: A Diplomatic Signal Amid IMF-Pakistan Controversy
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Congress leaders for distorting India's stance on Pakistan's IMF bailout. India abstained from voting on a USD 2.3 billion loan proposal to Pakistan, highlighting restrained opposition to potential misuse for terrorism financing, while maintaining global economic stability.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fierce critique against Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera for allegedly misrepresenting India's position regarding an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to Pakistan. Sarma accuses them of spreading misleading propaganda on the controversial issue.
On Friday, India abstained from voting on the IMF's proposal to grant Pakistan a USD 2.3 billion loan. This decision, according to Sarma, was a diplomatic maneuver to avoid endorsing financial support for a nation accused of sponsoring cross-border terrorism while maintaining respect for the global economic order.
Sarma further explained that India's abstention was not a 'no' vote, but a strategic choice made within the IMF's weighted voting system. He emphasized that India's decision reflects its firm yet calculated diplomatic strategy under Prime Minister Modi, illustrating a commitment to counter-terrorism with strength.
