Left Menu

India's Strategic Abstention: A Diplomatic Signal Amid IMF-Pakistan Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Congress leaders for distorting India's stance on Pakistan's IMF bailout. India abstained from voting on a USD 2.3 billion loan proposal to Pakistan, highlighting restrained opposition to potential misuse for terrorism financing, while maintaining global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:02 IST
India's Strategic Abstention: A Diplomatic Signal Amid IMF-Pakistan Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fierce critique against Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera for allegedly misrepresenting India's position regarding an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to Pakistan. Sarma accuses them of spreading misleading propaganda on the controversial issue.

On Friday, India abstained from voting on the IMF's proposal to grant Pakistan a USD 2.3 billion loan. This decision, according to Sarma, was a diplomatic maneuver to avoid endorsing financial support for a nation accused of sponsoring cross-border terrorism while maintaining respect for the global economic order.

Sarma further explained that India's abstention was not a 'no' vote, but a strategic choice made within the IMF's weighted voting system. He emphasized that India's decision reflects its firm yet calculated diplomatic strategy under Prime Minister Modi, illustrating a commitment to counter-terrorism with strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025