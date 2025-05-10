Escalating Tensions: India and Pakistan's Military Showdown

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan reached a critical point as Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the evolving situation. Reports indicate Pakistani attempts to target Indian military installations with Turkish drones were promptly countered by India's defense forces.

High-level discussions, including top military officials, highlighted the urgency of safeguarding India's sovereignty amid continuous military confrontations. With Pakistan reportedly moving troops and launching a missile into Punjab, Indian figures issued strong statements affirming readiness to protect national borders.

The offensive by Pakistan has included attacks on medical facilities across key locations, prompting India to retaliate with precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in response to a previous attack in Pahalgam. The standoff remains fraught, with both nations maintaining heightened alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)