Left Menu

CPI(M)'s Strategic Revival in West Bengal: Educational and Health Initiatives

The CPI(M) is launching initiatives in West Bengal to regain political relevance, focusing on setting up coaching and health centres. The party aims to provide education and healthcare to economically challenged communities, while reinforcing its ideological presence in the state before the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:13 IST
CPI(M)'s Strategic Revival in West Bengal: Educational and Health Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), is embarking on an ambitious mission to reestablish its influence in West Bengal's political landscape by instituting coaching and healthcare centers across the state.

Aiming to provide support to economically disadvantaged students and offer medical assistance at affordable rates, the party plans to have two education centers in every district and health facilities in each Left party area committee. Party authorities have emphasized the role of teachers, students, doctors, and 'Red Volunteers' from Left-backed organizations in achieving these objectives by August.

In addition to bolstering education and healthcare, the CPI(M) is encouraging the formation of 'party schools' for ideological training and political instruction, with a broader goal of reviving its presence ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The party's leadership urges its members to focus on constructive community engagement and to avoid divisive social media activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025