CPI(M)'s Strategic Revival in West Bengal: Educational and Health Initiatives

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), is embarking on an ambitious mission to reestablish its influence in West Bengal's political landscape by instituting coaching and healthcare centers across the state.

Aiming to provide support to economically disadvantaged students and offer medical assistance at affordable rates, the party plans to have two education centers in every district and health facilities in each Left party area committee. Party authorities have emphasized the role of teachers, students, doctors, and 'Red Volunteers' from Left-backed organizations in achieving these objectives by August.

In addition to bolstering education and healthcare, the CPI(M) is encouraging the formation of 'party schools' for ideological training and political instruction, with a broader goal of reviving its presence ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The party's leadership urges its members to focus on constructive community engagement and to avoid divisive social media activity.

