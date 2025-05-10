Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Manohar Parrikar's Legacy in Defence Sector Revival

The BJP praised late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for strengthening India's defence sector, highlighting key military purchases made during his tenure. The party criticized the Congress for previous neglect of defense, crediting the Modi government with increased financial allocation and modernization to combat terrorism effectively.

Panaji | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:15 IST
  • India

On Saturday, the BJP honored the late Manohar Parrikar's impactful tenure as Defence Minister, crediting him with fortifying India's defence sector.

The party highlighted crucial acquisitions, such as Rafael jets and military gear, made possible during Parrikar's leadership, amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan.

In contrast, the BJP accused the Congress of historical neglect of national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

