Pope Leo XIV Embraces Reformative Legacy
Pope Leo XIV vowed to continue the reformative legacy of Pope Francis, urging cardinals to uphold major Church reforms from the Second Vatican Council. During his first meeting with cardinals since his election, he emphasized the importance of continuing the visionary path set by his predecessor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:02 IST
Pope Leo XIV has made clear his commitment to the ongoing vision set forth by Pope Francis, stressing the importance of continuing the late pontiff's 'precious legacy' of reforms.
Speaking to the world's Catholic cardinals, Pope Leo emphasized the significance of major Church reforms initiated by the landmark Second Vatican Council in the 1960s.
In his inaugural meeting with the cardinals since assuming the papacy on May 8, Leo encouraged his senior clerics to renew their dedication to these transformative changes, ensuring the Church remains dynamic and forward-looking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
