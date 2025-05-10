Pope Leo XIV Embraces Reformative Legacy

Pope Leo XIV has made clear his commitment to the ongoing vision set forth by Pope Francis, stressing the importance of continuing the late pontiff's 'precious legacy' of reforms.

Speaking to the world's Catholic cardinals, Pope Leo emphasized the significance of major Church reforms initiated by the landmark Second Vatican Council in the 1960s.

In his inaugural meeting with the cardinals since assuming the papacy on May 8, Leo encouraged his senior clerics to renew their dedication to these transformative changes, ensuring the Church remains dynamic and forward-looking.

(With inputs from agencies.)