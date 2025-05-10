India Foils Drone Intrusions Amid Escalating Tensions with Pakistan

Tensions along the Indo-Pak border have escalated as Pakistan deployed swarm drones, including kamikaze types, in an audacious attempt to breach Indian airspace. The Indian military was quick to neutralize these threats, showcasing the efficiency of its air defense mechanisms during the ongoing conflict.

Military sources revealed that these drone intrusions, the first of their kind on such a scale, aimed to test India's air defense readiness and gather intelligence. On the night of May 8-9, around 300 to 400 drone intrusions were reported, targeting important military infrastructure along India's western border.

The Indian Armed Forces effectively countered the drone threats using advanced technological systems, ensuring there was no damage to civilian areas. Experts identify these incidents as a blatant escalation by Pakistan and commend India's robust air response for averting potential crises.

