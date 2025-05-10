Ukraine and Europe's Unified Ceasefire: A New Chapter
Ukraine, supported by European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump, has agreed to a complete ceasefire starting May 12. This initiative, involving leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine, warns of severe sanctions against Russia if President Putin fails to adhere to the terms.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a bold diplomatic move, Ukraine and major European leaders have sealed an unconditional 30-day ceasefire agreement set to commence on May 12. This decision has been backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting international pressure on Russia.
During a crucial assembly in Kyiv, top leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine confirmed the ceasefire, simultaneously engaging in a phone dialogue with President Trump to ensure comprehensive support.
The agreement puts Russia on notice, with threats of new, substantial sanctions looming if President Vladimir Putin neglects to follow through. This highlights a collective effort to stabilize the region while holding Russia accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
