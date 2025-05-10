US-Mediated Ceasefire Sparks Urgent Call for Indian Parliamentary Session

In the wake of a critical US-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct an all-party meeting. This call aims to address recent escalations between the neighboring countries and the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC.

The Congress emphasizes the importance of having a united parliamentary discussion on the recent escalations, including the Pahalgam terror attack and other significant events of the past 18 days. Such a session is seen as crucial to demonstrating political unity and collective resolve.

The ceasefire agreement, which was announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, followed talks mediated by the US, including discussions involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior officials from India and Pakistan. The military restraint is expected to ease tensions and prevent further escalations.

