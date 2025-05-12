DGMO Talks: New Era of India-Pakistan Relations Begins
India and Pakistan's Director Generals of Military Operations held discussions on maintaining ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. Originally scheduled for noon, talks happened at 5 PM. Meanwhile, India emphasized its fight against terrorism, citing Operation Sindoor’s precision strikes. The nations aim for a peaceful resolution amidst ongoing tensions.
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan engaged in discussions on Monday to explore the May 10 agreement aimed at halting hostilities. Discussions, set for noon, commenced at approximately 5 PM.
The Indian Army confirmed the conclusion of the DGMO-level discussion, with details to be shared in due time. Notably, Saturday night's violations by the Pakistani military did not occur on Sunday night, allowing for a largely peaceful atmosphere across Jammu & Kashmir and along the international border, according to army statements.
Prior to the talks, Indian military officials addressed the media, emphasizing India's steadfast stance against terrorism and its infrastructure in Pakistan. Under Operation Sindoor, India executed strategic strikes on terror sites on May 7. Pakistan's retaliatory attempts across consecutive days were met with strong Indian responses, causing significant damage to Pakistani military facilities. India and Pakistan have now agreed to cease all military actions across all fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
