BJP's Sweep in Assam Panchayat Polls Highlights Political Shift

In a decisive political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading across all panchayat bodies in Assam. The robust counting process continued for a second consecutive day as officials maintained tight security across 39 centers, as reported on Monday.

The elections, split into two crucial phases on May 2 and 7, were held across 27 districts. This marked the first panchayat polls following delimitation. According to the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), the BJP has dominated the Anchalik Panchayat constituencies with 242 wins, while ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 30 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress managed to capture 34 seats.

In the sphere of Zilla Parishads, BJP claimed victory in 26 constituencies, and AGP won three. The prevalent independent wins in Gram Panchayat elections, due to the non-partisan rule, further underline this election's unique dynamics. Despite minor voting disruptions, a significant voter turnout of 74.71% was recorded. Election results continue to unfold against a backdrop of targeted security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)