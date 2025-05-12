Left Menu

BJP's Sweep in Assam Panchayat Polls Highlights Political Shift

The BJP is on course for a major victory in Assam's panchayat elections, securing a significant lead across multiple constituencies. Election counting is underway in the state's 27 districts following the first delimitation, with BJP and allies taking a substantial share of seats while Congress lags behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:57 IST
BJP's Sweep in Assam Panchayat Polls Highlights Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading across all panchayat bodies in Assam. The robust counting process continued for a second consecutive day as officials maintained tight security across 39 centers, as reported on Monday.

The elections, split into two crucial phases on May 2 and 7, were held across 27 districts. This marked the first panchayat polls following delimitation. According to the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), the BJP has dominated the Anchalik Panchayat constituencies with 242 wins, while ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 30 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress managed to capture 34 seats.

In the sphere of Zilla Parishads, BJP claimed victory in 26 constituencies, and AGP won three. The prevalent independent wins in Gram Panchayat elections, due to the non-partisan rule, further underline this election's unique dynamics. Despite minor voting disruptions, a significant voter turnout of 74.71% was recorded. Election results continue to unfold against a backdrop of targeted security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025