Trump's Tariff Tactics: Lowering Drug Prices

President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on countries that do not collaborate with his efforts to reduce drug prices. This statement suggests a strategic move to compel international compliance and influence pharmaceutical pricing on a global scale.

Updated: 12-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:05 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move to slash drug prices, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that tariffs will be imposed on countries refusing to cooperate with his initiative to lower pharmaceutical costs.

This announcement marks a strategic effort to leverage international trade regulations in favor of reducing domestic drug expenditures.

The President has made clear his intent to apply economic pressure to ensure affordable healthcare solutions, potentially affecting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

