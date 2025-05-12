Trump's Bold Move to Slash Prescription Drug Prices

In a significant policy announcement, President Donald Trump revealed an executive order set to mandate lower prescription drug prices within 30 days. The directive will allow the U.S. to leverage international drug pricing standards, tying costs to the lowest prices paid by other nations.

The health department, under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is tasked with negotiating reduced drug costs. If unsuccessful, a rule will synchronize U.S. prices with those in other countries. Trump's administration argues this move will ensure equitable treatment for American consumers and potentially save taxpayer dollars.

Despite the potential savings, pharmaceutical companies have expressed opposition, citing concerns over reduced profits affecting drug research. This announcement revives Trump's contentious 'most favored nation' approach to health care, previously stalled during Joe Biden's tenure due to legal challenges from the pharma sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)