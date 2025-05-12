Left Menu

Hopes Renewed for BSF Constable's Return Amid India-Pakistan Talks

India and Pakistan's DGMO-level talks provide hope for the family of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Sahu, detained in Pakistan. His wife Rajani, supported by officials and politicians, is optimistic about his return following military discussions. Despite uncertainty, her efforts continue for his safe repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishra | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:53 IST
Hopes Renewed for BSF Constable's Return Amid India-Pakistan Talks
  • Country:
  • India

Renewed diplomatic dialogue between India and Pakistan has offered a glimmer of hope to the family of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Sahu. Currently in Pakistani custody, Sahu crossed the international border inadvertently and was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers in the aftermath of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahu's family, residing in West Bengal's Hooghly district, is facing a distressing wait for updates. With no communication from Pakistani officials, Sahu's wife Rajani clings to the hope sparked by recent military discussions between the two nations, eager for news of her husband's return.

Efforts by Rajani have drawn attention from officials, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who assured necessary support. As military tension de-escalates, the family remains hopeful that a detainee exchange could lead to Sahu's swift release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025