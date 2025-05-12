Hopes Renewed for BSF Constable's Return Amid India-Pakistan Talks

Renewed diplomatic dialogue between India and Pakistan has offered a glimmer of hope to the family of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Sahu. Currently in Pakistani custody, Sahu crossed the international border inadvertently and was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers in the aftermath of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sahu's family, residing in West Bengal's Hooghly district, is facing a distressing wait for updates. With no communication from Pakistani officials, Sahu's wife Rajani clings to the hope sparked by recent military discussions between the two nations, eager for news of her husband's return.

Efforts by Rajani have drawn attention from officials, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who assured necessary support. As military tension de-escalates, the family remains hopeful that a detainee exchange could lead to Sahu's swift release.

(With inputs from agencies.)