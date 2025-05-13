Controversy as Trump Welcomes White South African Refugees

In a controversial move, the Trump administration welcomed a small group of white South Africans as refugees on Monday, citing discrimination and violence in their homeland. This decision drew criticism, given the existing suspension of efforts to resettle refugees fleeing war and persecution worldwide.

The group, consisting of 49 individuals, landed at Dulles International Airport, where Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar received them. President Trump cited a so-called 'genocide' against white farmers in South Africa, but the South African government and experts strongly deny such claims.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa countered these accusations, calling them false and misleading, and emphasized the historical context of efforts to address past racial injustices. Refugee advocates question the selective nature of this resettlement, while the wider refugee program faces legal challenges following its suspension under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)