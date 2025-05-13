Left Menu

Controversy as Trump Welcomes White South African Refugees

The Trump administration's decision to admit a small group of white South Africans as refugees has led to scrutiny and raised questions about racial and political motivations. The South African government disputes claims of persecution, while the U.S. program's suspension sparks criticism from refugee advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dulles | Updated: 13-05-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 02:50 IST
Controversy as Trump Welcomes White South African Refugees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, the Trump administration welcomed a small group of white South Africans as refugees on Monday, citing discrimination and violence in their homeland. This decision drew criticism, given the existing suspension of efforts to resettle refugees fleeing war and persecution worldwide.

The group, consisting of 49 individuals, landed at Dulles International Airport, where Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar received them. President Trump cited a so-called 'genocide' against white farmers in South Africa, but the South African government and experts strongly deny such claims.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa countered these accusations, calling them false and misleading, and emphasized the historical context of efforts to address past racial injustices. Refugee advocates question the selective nature of this resettlement, while the wider refugee program faces legal challenges following its suspension under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025