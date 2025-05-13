Australia's Labor Party Triumphs: A New Era Begins

Australia's new Cabinet, representing the center-left Labor Party, was officially sworn into office on Tuesday following a decisive electoral victory on May 3.

Labor is projected to secure between 92 and 95 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, marking a significant increase from their previous 78 seats. The conservative opposition is expected to capture just 41 seats, one of their poorest election performances to date.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conducted the Cabinet's inaugural meeting before planning a trip to Jakarta to engage with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Further plans include attending Pope Leo XIV's inauguration in Rome, where Albanese will also meet several global leaders. Notably, Sussan Ley was elected as the new leader of the previously governing Liberal Party, becoming the first woman to hold this position since the party's inception in 1944.

