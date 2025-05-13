Left Menu

BJD Hails Operation Sindoor: A Strong Message to Pakistan and Terrorists

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, BJD leader Amar Patnaik commended the Indian armed forces for their bravery and success in sending a clear message to Pakistan. He supports India's resolute stance against terrorism, as outlined by Prime Minister Modi's three-pillar security doctrine, emphasizing decisive retaliation and no tolerance for nuclear threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:36 IST
BJD leader Amar Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJD leader Amar Patnaik lauded the courage of India's military following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address on the ongoing Operation Sindoor. Patnaik emphasized the operation's clear message to Pakistan, praising the forces for dismantling terror infrastructure and sending a resolute warning to terrorism's sponsors.

Patnaik highlighted that the operation signifies India's capability to target and eliminate terrorists within Pakistan, underscoring the government's unwavering stance against terrorism. He reaffirmed BJD's commitment to supporting the government's comprehensive action plan against terrorism and its state sponsors.

Prime Minister Modi's address elaborated a three-pillar security doctrine: 'Decisive Retaliation' for responding firmly to terrorist attacks, rejecting 'Nuclear Blackmail' tactics, and erasing the divide between terror sponsors and terrorists. Modi stressed that India's firm position would be maintained to protect its citizens, following successful retaliatory actions in Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

