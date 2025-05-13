Operation Sindoor: India's Robust Stance Against Terrorism
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised PM Narendra Modi's address, highlighting India's firm resolve against terrorism. In his first address post-Operation Sindoor, Modi cautioned Pakistan about 'nuclear blackmail'. Meanwhile, the state Congress criticized missed opportunities in Kashmir and questioned decisions influenced by external pressures.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation, emphasizing India's firm resolve against terrorism. Saha noted that Modi's leadership encapsulates both moral integrity and military determination, vital for ensuring national safety.
In his first national address following Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister sternly warned Pakistan that India would not yield to 'nuclear blackmail.' Modi conveyed a clear international message that the coexistence of terror with trade and dialogue is unacceptable.
Concurrently, the state Congress raised critical queries, questioning why India hadn't reclaimed Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir despite unanimous support and why certain strategic decisions appeared influenced by external pressures, such as the USA. Their debated points included the whereabouts of perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack and concerns over BSF jawan Purnom Sahu's detention in Pakistan.
