Iran's Neutrality Call Amid U.S. Gulf Visit

As U.S. President Donald Trump embarks on his Gulf visit, Iran is urging neighboring countries to remain neutral. This call was made by Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces.

Nournews, an outlet with ties to Iran's security sector, quoted Bagheri emphasizing the importance of neutrality. He cautioned that any aggressive actions targeting Iran would result in a decisive counter-response.

The statement underscores the fragile balance and tensions in the region, highlighting the significance of diplomacy amidst a backdrop of potential conflict escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)