Pope Leo XIV Seeks Stronger Catholic-Jewish Relations Amid Conflict
Pope Leo XIV aims to strengthen dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and Jewish communities, following strained relations over the Gaza conflict. In a letter to Rabbi Noam Marans, he emphasized continuing cooperation. Relations were sour following the Vatican's criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, impacting diplomatic engagements.
Pope Leo XIV has extended an olive branch to the global Jewish communities, emphasizing his commitment to strengthening dialogue with the Roman Catholic Church amid tensions over the Gaza conflict.
In a letter to Rabbi Noam Marans, the pope highlighted the significance of the Second Vatican Council's Nostra Aetate declaration, which revolutionized Catholic-Jewish relations. The letter arrives after strained Vatican-Israel relations due to the recent war in Gaza.
The diplomatic discord has seen low-level Israeli representation at papal events, stemming from criticism of Israel's military campaign. Pope Leo's message seeks to revive cooperation and understanding between the two faiths.
