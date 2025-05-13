Missed Opportunity: Shiv Sena Criticizes Modi Over 'Akhand Bharat' Dream

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sharply criticized the Modi government's decision to halt military actions against Pakistan, claiming it squandered the chance to realize V D Savarkar's 'Akhand Bharat' vision. An editorial in the party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', bemoaned the government's failure, asserting that a few more days of military action could have led to the retrieval of strategic regions like Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Karachi, and Lahore.

According to the editorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration failed to grasp the historic opportunity, even as prominent party figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Eknath Shinde championed the 'Akhand Bharat' ideal. The ceasefire, brokered with the involvement of US President Donald Trump, was announced after a tense period characterized by aerial and land-based confrontations between India and Pakistan.

Sanay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and executive editor of 'Saamana', criticized Modi's public address post-ceasefire, indicating it lacked the demeanor of a leader with triumph in hand. Raut further commented on Modi and Shah's political maneuvering, suggesting they are adept at fracturing political parties rather than overcoming external adversaries like Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)