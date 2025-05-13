Diplomatic Tensions: India's Expulsion Marks a New Chapter

In a significant diplomatic move, India expelled a Pakistani official stationed at the Pakistan High Commission for conduct considered inappropriate. The official has been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

The action is part of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following their recent four-day military clash. This expulsion highlights the deteriorating relations between the two nations.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a formal demarche to the Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi, further emphasizing their concern over the activities of the expelled official.

(With inputs from agencies.)