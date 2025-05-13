Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: India's Expulsion Marks a New Chapter

India expelled a Pakistani official from its high commission for actions deemed inappropriate. The official was given 24 hours to leave the country as tensions rose between the two nations after recent military confrontations. A demarche was issued to Pakistan's Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:48 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: India's Expulsion Marks a New Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, India expelled a Pakistani official stationed at the Pakistan High Commission for conduct considered inappropriate. The official has been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

The action is part of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following their recent four-day military clash. This expulsion highlights the deteriorating relations between the two nations.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a formal demarche to the Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi, further emphasizing their concern over the activities of the expelled official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025