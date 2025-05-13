Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Triumph: Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump announced a historic ceasefire between India and Pakistan, claiming his administration's diplomatic efforts averted further violence. Speaking at a Saudi-US investment forum, Trump credited trade negotiations and praised the efforts of US officials. However, India maintains that no third-party involvement was present.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration successfully brokered a 'historic ceasefire' to halt escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking at a Saudi-US investment forum, Trump emphasized his commitment to peace, citing the use of trade incentives to facilitate dialogue.

His remarks, met with applause from prominent attendees including Elon Musk and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighted the military, political, and diplomatic strength that contributed to the agreement. Trump praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials for their crucial roles.

In contrast, Indian government sources have maintained that the ceasefire was a bilateral decision between India and Pakistan, without third-party mediation. Despite Trump's assertion of US involvement, India continues to uphold its stance on Kashmir as an internal matter, with no room for external mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

