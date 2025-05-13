Trump's Diplomatic Triumph: Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration successfully brokered a 'historic ceasefire' to halt escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking at a Saudi-US investment forum, Trump emphasized his commitment to peace, citing the use of trade incentives to facilitate dialogue.

His remarks, met with applause from prominent attendees including Elon Musk and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighted the military, political, and diplomatic strength that contributed to the agreement. Trump praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials for their crucial roles.

In contrast, Indian government sources have maintained that the ceasefire was a bilateral decision between India and Pakistan, without third-party mediation. Despite Trump's assertion of US involvement, India continues to uphold its stance on Kashmir as an internal matter, with no room for external mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)