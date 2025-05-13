Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claim: Broker of Peace Between India and Pakistan?

US President Donald Trump reiterated claims of brokering a historic ceasefire between India and Pakistan, sparking criticism from the Indian Congress. Trump's comments during a Saudi Arabian event were seen as an unwelcome comparison between Indian PM Modi and Pakistani PM Sharif, prompting backlash from Indian political figures.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:38 IST
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed to have brokered a historic ceasefire between India and Pakistan. His comments, made during an event in Saudi Arabia, have drawn criticism from the Indian Congress, who accuse him of equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif.

Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted these remarks, suggesting that Trump was not only linking India and Pakistan but also implying they were comparable powers. This prompted further responses from other Congress members, expressing disagreement with Trump's narrative.

Despite these contentions, Trump maintained his position, citing trade diplomacy as a tool for the ceasefire. He asserted that strong leadership from both nations contributed to the cessation of hostilities, while praising both countries for their powerful leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

