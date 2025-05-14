Istanbul’s Diplomatic Dilemma: Can Peace Prevail?

The world is watching as diplomatic efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine transition to Istanbul. Amidst a backdrop of geopolitical maneuvering, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Despite Putin's proposal, uncertainty looms over the composition of the Russian delegation. For his part, Zelenskyy insists on direct dialogue with Putin, emphasizing the need for a decisive end to the conflict. The situation spotlights the global stakes involved, with Western nations backing the ceasefire negotiations.

Both leaders are grappling with profound territorial and security challenges. Putin demands the recognition of annexed territories, while Kyiv seeks robust security guarantees. Amid escalating tensions, the challenge remains to find a pathway to peace in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)