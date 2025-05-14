Left Menu

Mayawati Demands Action Against Minister for Insulting Remarks on Army Officer

BSP chief Mayawati condemned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. She urged immediate action to maintain India's communal harmony. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai also criticized Shah, calling for his resignation. Colonel Qureshi was a key figure in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has condemned remarks made by Vijay Shah, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, against Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, describing them as 'deeply saddening and shameful.' She has called for strict measures to curb such communal disharmony and to protect the dignity of India's armed forces.

In her post on X, Mayawati highlighted the distressing pattern of inappropriate remarks against senior officials, including Colonel Qureshi, during a celebrated military operation. She stressed the urgency for the BJP and the central government to act against such comments to preserve national unity.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai criticized Shah's comments on X, labeling them as an attack on womanhood and national integrity. Rai demanded Shah's resignation if an apology is not forthcoming, stressing the BJP's alleged history of intolerance and misogyny. Shah expressed readiness to apologize if his comments affected societal or religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

