Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria in Landmark Shift

In a surprise diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, indicating a potential normalization of ties with Damascus. During a summit in Saudi Arabia, Trump met with Syria's president amidst concerns over past ties with extremists and growing regional investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:22 IST
Donald Trump

In a pivotal move reshaping Middle Eastern diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump has lifted all sanctions on Syria, raising prospects of restoring diplomatic relations with Damascus. The announcement came during a high-stakes summit between the U.S. and Gulf Arab countries held in Saudi Arabia.

Trump engaged in discussions with Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa and strongly encouraged him to mend relations with Israel, a step that could signal a new era of diplomacy in the region. The decision to lift sanctions has drawn mixed reactions, with some U.S. officials voicing concerns about Sharaa's previous links to Al Qaeda.

Regional leadership stood by Trump's decision, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman backing the move. Despite Israeli skepticism, Saudi Arabia and Turkey's support highlights a shared interest in redefining regional alliances amidst large-scale U.S. investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

