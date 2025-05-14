Left Menu

From Militant to President: The Astonishing Ascent of Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa

Ahmed al-Sharaa, once an al Qaeda militant, has become Syria's president after toppling Bashar al-Assad. His journey was highlighted by a meeting with U.S. President Trump, marking a significant diplomatic shift. Despite this, his rule faces challenges, including sectarian violence and international skepticism regarding his jihadist ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:24 IST
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was once entrenched in jihadist activities as part of al Qaeda, has reached the pinnacle of political power in Syria by ascending to the presidency. His dramatic transformation culminated in a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, signifying a potential thaw in relations.

This development follows the dissolution of U.S. sanctions on Syria, providing Sharaa a critical boost in his mission to stabilize and rejuvenate the fractured nation. However, his administration faces formidable challenges, including residual armed factions, persistent economic sanctions, and factional violence that exacerbate fears over his leadership style.

Despite backing from regional allies, Sharaa's regime is under intense scrutiny as tensions with Israel and internal unrest threaten his rule. Questions about his commitment to democracy and potential authoritarian tendencies loom large, underlined by a temporary constitution consolidating his power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

