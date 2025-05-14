Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in Gaza Amid Prolonged Conflict

Severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza have intensified following a series of Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 60 people, including 22 children. The attacks come as tensions rise between Israel and Hamas, following the militant group's deadly intrusion into southern Israel.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue military operations, asserting that the destruction of Hamas infrastructure remains the top priority for Israel's defense forces.

As President Donald Trump's Middle East visit raised tentative hopes for peace, the blockade on humanitarian aid by Israel has been met with harsh criticism. French President Emmanuel Macron called the blockade "a disgrace," highlighting the mounting humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)