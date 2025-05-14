Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in Gaza Amid Prolonged Conflict
Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis after Israeli airstrikes killed 60 people, including 22 children, amid an escalating conflict with Hamas. President Trump's visit to the Middle East brought hopes for a ceasefire. International condemnation grows as food shortages threaten half a million Palestinians with starvation.
Severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza have intensified following a series of Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 60 people, including 22 children. The attacks come as tensions rise between Israel and Hamas, following the militant group's deadly intrusion into southern Israel.
Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue military operations, asserting that the destruction of Hamas infrastructure remains the top priority for Israel's defense forces.
As President Donald Trump's Middle East visit raised tentative hopes for peace, the blockade on humanitarian aid by Israel has been met with harsh criticism. French President Emmanuel Macron called the blockade "a disgrace," highlighting the mounting humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza.
