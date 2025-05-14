Left Menu

Maharashtra's Tribute: Eknath Shinde's Tiranga Yatra Honors Armed Forces Triumph

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined a 'Tiranga yatra' to commemorate Operation Sindoor's success, led by Indian forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Alongside other leaders, Shinde praised the decisive actions of the armed forces and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:48 IST
Maharashtra's Tribute: Eknath Shinde's Tiranga Yatra Honors Armed Forces Triumph
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

In a colorful display of patriotism, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, participated in a 'Tiranga yatra' on Wednesday, celebrating the successful execution of Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces. This operation was a strategic retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shinde, along with transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, rode in an open jeep, symbolizing unity and strength. The event drew numerous leaders of the Shiv Sena party, showcasing their unwavering support for defense forces.

Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military leadership, Shinde remarked on the importance of the Operation, stating, "Terrorists wiped out the 'sindoor' of our sisters, and we gave them a befitting reply."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025