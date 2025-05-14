Maharashtra's Tribute: Eknath Shinde's Tiranga Yatra Honors Armed Forces Triumph
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined a 'Tiranga yatra' to commemorate Operation Sindoor's success, led by Indian forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Alongside other leaders, Shinde praised the decisive actions of the armed forces and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi.
In a colorful display of patriotism, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, participated in a 'Tiranga yatra' on Wednesday, celebrating the successful execution of Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces. This operation was a strategic retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack.
Shinde, along with transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, rode in an open jeep, symbolizing unity and strength. The event drew numerous leaders of the Shiv Sena party, showcasing their unwavering support for defense forces.
Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military leadership, Shinde remarked on the importance of the Operation, stating, "Terrorists wiped out the 'sindoor' of our sisters, and we gave them a befitting reply."
