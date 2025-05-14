Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Army Officer

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned a Madhya Pradesh minister's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a senior Army officer. The minister's comments sparked backlash, labeling Qureshi as a 'sister of terrorists.' Naqvi criticized the remarks as 'unacceptable,' highlighting Qureshi's family's dedication to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:45 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Army Officer
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has condemned remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a senior Army officer. Shah's objectionable comments directed at Colonel Qureshi spurred significant controversy, with Naqvi labeling the minister a 'fool' for his statements.

Amid backlash, Shah offered an apology and emphasized his respect for Colonel Qureshi, stating he would apologize multiple times if needed. Naqvi criticized the remarks as 'unacceptable and condemnable,' applauding the commitment of Qureshi and her family to India's national security.

On broader issues, Naqvi expressed disappointment over confusion regarding India's victory in a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump. He praised the government's commitment to the armed forces, lamenting those who 'act like spoilers' in celebratory times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025