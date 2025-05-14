Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Army Officer

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has condemned remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah about Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a senior Army officer. Shah's objectionable comments directed at Colonel Qureshi spurred significant controversy, with Naqvi labeling the minister a 'fool' for his statements.

Amid backlash, Shah offered an apology and emphasized his respect for Colonel Qureshi, stating he would apologize multiple times if needed. Naqvi criticized the remarks as 'unacceptable and condemnable,' applauding the commitment of Qureshi and her family to India's national security.

On broader issues, Naqvi expressed disappointment over confusion regarding India's victory in a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump. He praised the government's commitment to the armed forces, lamenting those who 'act like spoilers' in celebratory times.

(With inputs from agencies.)