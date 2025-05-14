Left Menu

Historic Meeting: Trump Lifts Sanctions, Paving Way for Syrian Economic Revival

US President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, lifting US sanctions on Syria. This first encounter in 25 years marks a strategic pivot, possibly reintegrating Syria into the world economy. Al-Sharaa's past, linked to al-Qaida, draws concern from Israel and interest from Gulf nations.

In a groundbreaking diplomatic move, President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, marking the first such encounter in 25 years.

Taking place on the sidelines of a Gulf Cooperation Council summit, this meeting heralded a significant change in U.S.-Syria relations, culminating in Trump announcing the lifting of long-standing U.S. sanctions on Syria. This decision follows Syria's struggle under over 50 years of Assad family rule, heightened by a devastating civil war and economic isolation.

The meeting, attended by key figures including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via a phone call, has sparked widespread celebrations in Syria as citizens see renewed hope for economic recovery. However, it also raises concerns due to al-Sharaa's militant past and potential implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

