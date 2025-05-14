Romania's Political Turmoil Sparks International Business Concern

International business chambers from the U.S., UK, and Germany have raised alarms over the deteriorating investment climate in Romania, highlighting concerns about the country's politics and economic credibility.

The collapse of Romania's pro-Western coalition following George Simion's unexpected rise in the polls has alarmed financial markets, causing the leu to plummet and bond sales to suffer.

Political uncertainty has heightened fears of Romania's isolation and destabilization in the region, casting doubt over the country's potential to maintain investment and stability along NATO's eastern frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)