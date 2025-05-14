CPI(M) Calls for Special Parliament Session Amid Pahalgam Attack Concerns

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby demanded a special parliamentary session on Wednesday to address the "unanswered questions" surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack. This follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's previous assurances that terrorism had been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baby cited US President Donald Trump's remarks on brokering an Indo-Pak ceasefire, noting the lack of clarity from Indian or Pakistani officials on the matter. He stressed the need for India to use diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to combat terrorism, including extraditing those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Discussing political strategies, Baby advocated for the collaboration of INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Bihar elections to counter communal forces. He emphasized the importance of leveraging Bihar's results for gains in other state elections, such as in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)