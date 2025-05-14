Left Menu

CPI(M) Calls for Special Parliament Session Amid Pahalgam Attack Concerns

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby urges the NDA government to hold a special parliamentary session to address unanswered questions regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He also comments on Indo-Pak ceasefire talks and discusses election strategies in Bihar, promoting unity among opposition INDIA bloc parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:58 IST
CPI(M) Calls for Special Parliament Session Amid Pahalgam Attack Concerns
CPI(M)
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby demanded a special parliamentary session on Wednesday to address the "unanswered questions" surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack. This follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's previous assurances that terrorism had been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baby cited US President Donald Trump's remarks on brokering an Indo-Pak ceasefire, noting the lack of clarity from Indian or Pakistani officials on the matter. He stressed the need for India to use diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to combat terrorism, including extraditing those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Discussing political strategies, Baby advocated for the collaboration of INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Bihar elections to counter communal forces. He emphasized the importance of leveraging Bihar's results for gains in other state elections, such as in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025