CPI(M) Calls for Special Parliament Session Amid Pahalgam Attack Concerns
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby urges the NDA government to hold a special parliamentary session to address unanswered questions regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. He also comments on Indo-Pak ceasefire talks and discusses election strategies in Bihar, promoting unity among opposition INDIA bloc parties.
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby demanded a special parliamentary session on Wednesday to address the "unanswered questions" surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack. This follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's previous assurances that terrorism had been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir.
Baby cited US President Donald Trump's remarks on brokering an Indo-Pak ceasefire, noting the lack of clarity from Indian or Pakistani officials on the matter. He stressed the need for India to use diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to combat terrorism, including extraditing those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.
Discussing political strategies, Baby advocated for the collaboration of INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Bihar elections to counter communal forces. He emphasized the importance of leveraging Bihar's results for gains in other state elections, such as in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
