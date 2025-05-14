Diplomacy and Dealmaking: Trump's Middle East Tour

US President Donald Trump embarked on the second leg of his Middle Eastern tour by arriving in Qatar on Wednesday. He was warmly welcomed by Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, the nation's ruling emir.

Trump's day began dramatically in Saudi Arabia, where he met with Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa. Once imprisoned by US troops, al-Sharaa now represents a fresh government that entered dialogue following encouragement from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump announced his intention to lift sanctions on Syria, expressing hope for peace in the region.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, the focus turned to dealmaking with the kingdom. Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed signed numerous economic and bilateral agreements, while also discussing broader regional issues, including the conflict in Gaza and concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Trump reiterated his desire to avoid conflict with Tehran, pressing Iran toward a new and improved nuclear deal.

