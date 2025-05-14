Trump's Middle East Business Ties Raise Conflict of Interest Concerns

Amidst President Donald Trump's diplomatic visit to the Middle East, his family's business dealings in the region have sparked fresh conflict of interest concerns. The president's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have been actively promoting Trump Organisation ventures in the Gulf, raising eyebrows about potential overlaps between American foreign policy and Trump's business interests.

Eric Trump announced plans for an 80-storey Trump Tower in Dubai and has been involved in cryptocurrency discussions, potentially benefiting the family's financial portfolio. Meanwhile, critics argue that the lavish gifts and promises of substantial investments from the region could lead to strategic biases in US policy decisions, particularly favoring Middle Eastern investors.

While the White House defends the president's business ethics, emphasizing a separation between his political role and his private interests, scrutiny persists. Opponents worry that such entanglements compromise the integrity of US international relations, highlighting the peril of intertwining political power with personal business gains.

