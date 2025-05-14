Polish Election Faces Foreign Ad Interference Allegations

Poland has voiced suspicions about possible foreign interference in its forthcoming presidential election, alleging that advertisements on Facebook may have been financed from abroad, despite Meta's denials. This situation arises amidst heightened concerns in Europe about electoral meddling, notably following Romania's election cancellation due to alleged Russian interference.

The election is set for Sunday, featuring candidates Rafal Trzaskowski, Karol Nawrocki, and Slawomir Mentzen. NASK, Poland's cybersecurity authority, identified concerning political ads on Facebook. Meta, however, refuted the allegations, asserting that involved page admins are Poland-based, with no signs of foreign meddling.

NASK reported the ads were removed after contacting Meta, although Meta disagreed with this account. The ads appeared to support one candidate while potentially undermining others. Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski highlighted Poland's vulnerability to foreign influence, given its aid role to Ukraine, and acknowledged the vast spending on these ads while remaining uncertain about Russian involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)