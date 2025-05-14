Left Menu

Polish Election Faces Foreign Ad Interference Allegations

Poland has raised concerns about potential foreign interference in its presidential election via Facebook ads allegedly funded from abroad, accusations contested by Meta. This issue follows heightened awareness in Europe regarding election meddling, notably after Romania canceled its presidential election over similar fears involving Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:12 IST
Polish Election Faces Foreign Ad Interference Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland has voiced suspicions about possible foreign interference in its forthcoming presidential election, alleging that advertisements on Facebook may have been financed from abroad, despite Meta's denials. This situation arises amidst heightened concerns in Europe about electoral meddling, notably following Romania's election cancellation due to alleged Russian interference.

The election is set for Sunday, featuring candidates Rafal Trzaskowski, Karol Nawrocki, and Slawomir Mentzen. NASK, Poland's cybersecurity authority, identified concerning political ads on Facebook. Meta, however, refuted the allegations, asserting that involved page admins are Poland-based, with no signs of foreign meddling.

NASK reported the ads were removed after contacting Meta, although Meta disagreed with this account. The ads appeared to support one candidate while potentially undermining others. Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski highlighted Poland's vulnerability to foreign influence, given its aid role to Ukraine, and acknowledged the vast spending on these ads while remaining uncertain about Russian involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025