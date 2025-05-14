BJP Defends 'Operation Sindoor' Amid Political Criticism

On Wednesday, the BJP fervently defended 'Operation Sindoor' amid political criticism from Congress and other opposition parties, asserting it's ongoing and only temporarily halted. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi clarified that no 'ceasefire' term was used, and stressed a bilateral resolution for the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) issue.

Trivedi reiterated Prime Minister Modi's firm stance against terrorism, stating terror and talks can't coincide. He urged opposition parties to cease unwarranted commentary, as more aggressive responses now define India's counter-terrorism policy. Operation Sindoor showcases the Indian armed forces' valor and precise competence, receiving global acclaim.

Congress accused BJP of politicizing the operation, while planning rallies to address PM Modi's silence on President Trump's ceasefire mediation claims. BJP accused Congress of inconsistent support of government actions, suspecting dubious intentions concerning national security. The BJP also criticized Congress's stance on boycotting Turkish and Azerbaijani trade, asserting Congress's disconnect with public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)