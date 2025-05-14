Left Menu

BJP Defends 'Operation Sindoor' Amid Political Criticism

The BJP defended 'Operation Sindoor', countering opposition criticisms and asserting that it remains active, not ceased. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized bilateral talks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and denied any mediation possibility. The Congress criticized BJP for politicizing military actions, questioning its intentions and PM Modi's silence on US claims of ceasefire mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:57 IST
BJP Defends 'Operation Sindoor' Amid Political Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the BJP fervently defended 'Operation Sindoor' amid political criticism from Congress and other opposition parties, asserting it's ongoing and only temporarily halted. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi clarified that no 'ceasefire' term was used, and stressed a bilateral resolution for the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) issue.

Trivedi reiterated Prime Minister Modi's firm stance against terrorism, stating terror and talks can't coincide. He urged opposition parties to cease unwarranted commentary, as more aggressive responses now define India's counter-terrorism policy. Operation Sindoor showcases the Indian armed forces' valor and precise competence, receiving global acclaim.

Congress accused BJP of politicizing the operation, while planning rallies to address PM Modi's silence on President Trump's ceasefire mediation claims. BJP accused Congress of inconsistent support of government actions, suspecting dubious intentions concerning national security. The BJP also criticized Congress's stance on boycotting Turkish and Azerbaijani trade, asserting Congress's disconnect with public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025