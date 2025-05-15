Trump's Middle East Diplomacy Shakeup: Sanctions, Jets, and the Abraham Accords

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines this week during his tour of the Middle East, where he met with Syria's president in Saudi Arabia. The president's agenda included urging Syria to normalize relations with Israel, after announcing the lifting of U.S. sanctions on the country.

In Qatar, Trump was involved in solidifying a deal for the Gulf country to purchase jets from Boeing. The agreement underscores the deepening economic ties between the U.S. and the Middle East, although concerns have surfaced regarding a separate offer from Qatar to donate a Boeing 747 for Trump's official use.

Trump's interactions with regional leaders reflect shifting dynamics and an effort to recalibrate America's influence and business operations in the oil-rich region. The visit sparked conversations around ethics, given the close ties between Trump's political and business interests.

