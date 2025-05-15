Lula Invites Putin to Istanbul Peace Talks
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil engaged in a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, urging him to participate in Istanbul's Ukraine peace discussions. Lula stressed Brazil's dedication to peace and offered ongoing support for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:44 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin via phone on Wednesday, advocating for his participation in upcoming peace talks in Istanbul with Ukraine.
Lula reaffirmed Brazil's steadfast commitment to global peace, reiterating a willingness to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.
His office's statement emphasized this stance, highlighting Brazil's dedication to fostering international understanding and collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Weighs In on Putin's Intentions Amid Ukraine Conflict
North Korea's Stealth Role: Troops and Tech in Ukraine Conflict
Devastation in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Strikes Surge Again
Cyber Infiltration: Russia's Digital Siege on France and the Paris Olympics
North Korean Troops in Russia: A Complicated Military Partnership