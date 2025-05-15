Left Menu

Lula Invites Putin to Istanbul Peace Talks

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil engaged in a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, urging him to participate in Istanbul's Ukraine peace discussions. Lula stressed Brazil's dedication to peace and offered ongoing support for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brasilia | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:44 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin via phone on Wednesday, advocating for his participation in upcoming peace talks in Istanbul with Ukraine.

Lula reaffirmed Brazil's steadfast commitment to global peace, reiterating a willingness to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

His office's statement emphasized this stance, highlighting Brazil's dedication to fostering international understanding and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

