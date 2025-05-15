Left Menu

Silencer Tax Cut Sparks Debate Amid Trump Tax Reform

Republican tax writers propose eliminating a $200 tax on firearm silencers as part of Trump's tax reform, potentially benefiting gun-rights groups. The move could cost $1.4 billion over a decade. While some argue it's about hearing protection, others claim it profits the gun industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:38 IST
In an effort to reshape the tax landscape, U.S. Republican tax writers have proposed eliminating a longstanding $200 tax on firearm silencers as part of President Donald Trump's signature tax reform. If passed, the measure would mark a victory for gun-rights advocates seeking to ease regulatory burdens on suppressor sales.

The suppressor tax, a relic of the 1934 National Firearms Act, currently requires special approval from federal authorities for purchase. House Republicans, including Representative Eric Burlison of Missouri, are championing this change, emphasizing its potential benefits for hearing protection while questioning its alignment with Second Amendment rights.

Opponents, such as Democrat Mike Thompson, caution that removing the tax could complicate situations for victims of mass shootings, suggesting it serves commercial interests rather than public safety. The legislative debate saw Democrats unsuccessfully attempting to strike out the provision, underscoring the divide on this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

