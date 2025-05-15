Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives in Mexico

A devastating vehicle collision on a highway connecting Mexico's Oaxaca and Puebla states claimed at least 21 lives on Wednesday, according to state authorities.

Puebla's Interior Minister, Samuel Aguilar, reported the involvement of three vehicles in the crash and mentioned that numerous individuals were being attended to for injuries sustained during the incident.

The tragic accident adds to the series of fatal traffic mishaps on the country's roads, highlighting continuing concerns over road safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)