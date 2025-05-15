Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives in Mexico
At least 21 people died in a crash involving three vehicles on a highway linking Oaxaca and Puebla states in Mexico. Puebla Interior Minister Samuel Aguilar confirmed the fatalities and reported several others were injured and receiving medical treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:26 IST
A devastating vehicle collision on a highway connecting Mexico's Oaxaca and Puebla states claimed at least 21 lives on Wednesday, according to state authorities.
Puebla's Interior Minister, Samuel Aguilar, reported the involvement of three vehicles in the crash and mentioned that numerous individuals were being attended to for injuries sustained during the incident.
The tragic accident adds to the series of fatal traffic mishaps on the country's roads, highlighting continuing concerns over road safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
