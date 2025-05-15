Left Menu

Viral Video Scandal Engulfs BJP Leader

A viral video purportedly showing BJP leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi in an obscene act with a dancer has caused a political storm. The BJP district president promises action, while Raghuvanshi denies the video's authenticity, claiming it a conspiracy by party members to tarnish his reputation.

A video alleged to feature BJP leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi in an obscene act with a female dancer has taken social media by storm. The footage supposedly captures inappropriate behavior during a wedding event, igniting a political scandal.

Raghuvanshi, a former assembly candidate, has issued a strong denial, labeling the video as fake and a plot by party adversaries. He accuses members of MLA Ketakee Singh's family of filming the event to defame him.

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has formally demanded an investigation and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to verify the video's authenticity. The regional BJP leadership and police are pressed for action in what they describe as a serious matter.

