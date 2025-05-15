Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Praises Armed Forces' Success in Operation Sindoor

Rajasthan BJP leaders hailed the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, noting its significance following the Pahalgam attack. A Tiranga Yatra, led by top Rajasthan BJP officials, celebrated the military's achievements and demonstrated communal unity with local support. Significant terrorist targets were struck in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:20 IST
Rajasthan BJP Praises Armed Forces' Success in Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP leaders gathered on Thursday to commend the armed forces for the triumph of Operation Sindoor, a military response that significantly weakened terrorist strongholds. The occasion was marked by a Tiranga Yatra, a march that symbolized the social and political appreciation for the military's decisive actions.

The march commenced from Albert Hall and concluded at Badi Chaupad, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and deputy Diya Kumari leading the procession. As they traveled through the streets, participants carried the tricolour and chanted patriotic slogans, while onlookers showered the procession with flowers. Notably, members of the minority community extended a warm welcome at Jama Masjid, emphasizing communal harmony.

In his address, CM Sharma credited the operation for its strategic depth and conveyed gratitude to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet for empowering the military. Emphasizing the military's prowess, BJP state chief Madan Rathore revealed the extent of the operation's reach into Pakistan, labeling their retaliatory efforts as ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025