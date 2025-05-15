Rajasthan BJP Praises Armed Forces' Success in Operation Sindoor

Rajasthan BJP leaders gathered on Thursday to commend the armed forces for the triumph of Operation Sindoor, a military response that significantly weakened terrorist strongholds. The occasion was marked by a Tiranga Yatra, a march that symbolized the social and political appreciation for the military's decisive actions.

The march commenced from Albert Hall and concluded at Badi Chaupad, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and deputy Diya Kumari leading the procession. As they traveled through the streets, participants carried the tricolour and chanted patriotic slogans, while onlookers showered the procession with flowers. Notably, members of the minority community extended a warm welcome at Jama Masjid, emphasizing communal harmony.

In his address, CM Sharma credited the operation for its strategic depth and conveyed gratitude to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet for empowering the military. Emphasizing the military's prowess, BJP state chief Madan Rathore revealed the extent of the operation's reach into Pakistan, labeling their retaliatory efforts as ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)