BJP Celebrates Operation Sindoor with Tiranga Rallies

The Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a series of 'Tiranga' rallies on Thursday across the valley to commemorate the successful execution of Operation Sindoor by the armed forces.

The rallies took place in key locations including Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Kupwara, drawing crowds of party activists and supporters.

In Srinagar, the participants gathered at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, marching to the historic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk. Altaf Thakur, the BJP's regional spokesperson, emphasized that these rallies celebrated the Indian Army's triumph in dismantling terror infrastructures inside Pakistan, aiming to deliver a strong message against terrorism.

