Sachin Pilot Criticizes US Mediation in India-Pakistan 'Ceasefire'

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has called on the Indian government to vehemently refute US President Donald Trump's assertions of mediating an India-Pakistan 'ceasefire'. Pilot condemned Trump's claims as an affront to India's sovereignty and global position.

He stressed the critical need for the government to provide clarity on this matter, suggesting it undermines India's foreign policy. He also highlighted the concerning omission of terrorism in statements from the US head of state regarding the Kashmir conflict, pointing out the need for strong Indian rebuttal.

Pilot further urged the government to convene a special parliamentary session to address these pressing foreign policy issues. He emphasized that the tricolor belongs to the nation and not any single party, criticizing the BJP's Tiranga Yatras amidst these geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)